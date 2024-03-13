Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Issued By HC Wainwright

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WVE. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $6.66 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $814.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of -1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 328,913 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,732 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 116,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $16,228,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

