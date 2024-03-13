Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Reduced by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.22 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EOG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.81. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

