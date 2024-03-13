Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Centric Health Corp. Raised by Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

