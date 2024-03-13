QITMEER NETWORK Trading Up 0.8% This Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $143,131.30 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.05562885 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $143,159.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

