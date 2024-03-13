Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $112.46 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $561.03 million and approximately $112.46 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00007348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.54 or 0.05461193 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00073292 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00019239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00019640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

