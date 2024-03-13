Quanex Building Products Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 0.5 %

NX opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $304,185.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $304,185.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

