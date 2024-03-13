Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the February 14th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Quhuo Stock Performance

QH stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Quhuo has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

