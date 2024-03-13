QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the February 14th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

