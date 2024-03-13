Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.12) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.140–0.120 EPS.
Rackspace Technology Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $478.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.99.
Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology
In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,245 shares of company stock worth $335,185. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on RXT
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rackspace Technology
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.