Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.140–0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.0 million-$690.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.4 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Shares of RXT opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,245 shares of company stock worth $335,185. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 711,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

