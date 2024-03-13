Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 82.5% Higher This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $173.55 million and approximately $58.49 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 82.5% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000601 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00015740 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,323,005,172 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

