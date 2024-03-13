Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 28 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $402.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,712. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.74 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.84 and a 200-day moving average of $385.95.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

