Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 61 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,449,000 after buying an additional 611,608 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,153 shares of company stock worth $27,047,532 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.60. The company had a trading volume of 445,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,495. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

