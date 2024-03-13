Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,023,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,601,742. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $550.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.26.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

