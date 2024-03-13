Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 278,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,309. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.