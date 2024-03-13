Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.18. 297,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,869. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

