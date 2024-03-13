Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $185,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.57 on Wednesday. 153,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,485. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.