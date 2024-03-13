Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 134.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NKE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,006. The company has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

