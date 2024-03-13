Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.71. 39,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

