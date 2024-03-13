Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,445,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.78 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

