Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 902 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

