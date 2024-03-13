Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $57,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 541 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 744,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,488. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,847 shares of company stock worth $2,423,668 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

