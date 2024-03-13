Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $60.77 and last traded at $60.93. Approximately 353,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,675,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Specifically, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,120. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,589,000 after acquiring an additional 133,304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 138,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 952,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 143,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

