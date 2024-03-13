Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Stock Up 51.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Ranpak has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $546.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ranpak by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ranpak by 78.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ranpak by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ranpak by 35.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after buying an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ranpak by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 94,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.