Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the February 14th total of 514,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.50.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

