Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the February 14th total of 514,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.50.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
