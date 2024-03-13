Rebecca McGrath Acquires 6,800 Shares of Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca McGrath purchased 6,800 shares of Djerriwarrh Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.97 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of A$20,196.00 ($13,374.83).

Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Get Djerriwarrh Investments alerts:

Djerriwarrh Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Djerriwarrh Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Djerriwarrh Investments

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.