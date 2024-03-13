Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Recon Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

