Recursion Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,105 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 4,266 call options.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RXRX traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $430,743.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,147,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $396,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,750,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,944 in the last three months. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,651,000 after buying an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $128,041,000. Nvidia Corp bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $75,985,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

