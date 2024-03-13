Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

RLMD opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $166.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 27,460 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,024 shares in the company, valued at $976,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 27,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $109,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 244,024 shares in the company, valued at $976,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda acquired 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $27,912.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,706.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,176 shares of company stock worth $350,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

