Request Trading Up 23.7% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $152.27 million and $11.89 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00017083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00024596 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72,667.53 or 0.99952132 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00182822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15625553 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $11,815,916.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

