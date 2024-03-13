Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hippo Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hippo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hippo’s current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hippo’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $446.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Hippo has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hippo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

