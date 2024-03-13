Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dell Technologies (DELL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) recently:

3/4/2024 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $94.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $75.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Dell Technologies is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,677,359 shares of company stock worth $422,782,644 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

