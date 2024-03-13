Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Element Fleet Management (EFN)

Element Fleet Management (TSE: EFN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/29/2024 – Element Fleet Management had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

2/29/2024 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$23.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.16.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp alerts:

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.