Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Reservoir Media Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ RSVRW opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSVRW. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Reservoir Media by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,207,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 392,219 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.