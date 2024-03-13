Reviewing Novartis (NYSE:NVS) & EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) and EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Novartis and EOM Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis 29.83% 29.90% 12.97% EOM Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Novartis has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOM Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis 0 3 1 0 2.25 EOM Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novartis and EOM Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Novartis presently has a consensus price target of $104.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Novartis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Novartis is more favorable than EOM Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Novartis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of EOM Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novartis and EOM Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis $45.44 billion 4.65 $14.85 billion $7.18 13.90 EOM Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than EOM Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Novartis beats EOM Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About EOM Pharmaceuticals

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis. The company also develops EOM 147, an investigational, broad-spectrum aminosterol with an intracellular mechanism for the treatment of chronic and debilitating retinal diseases. Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

