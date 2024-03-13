Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVMD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.53. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,322. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

