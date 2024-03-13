Richards Packaging Income (RPI) to Issue None Dividend of $0.36 on March 26th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Richards Packaging Income Price Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a 1 year low of C$25.52 and a 1 year high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
