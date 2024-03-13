Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIGL. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $261.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

