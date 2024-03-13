Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.15

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 201068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $887.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

