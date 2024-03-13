RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 587,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

