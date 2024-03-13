RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OPP stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $8.83.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
