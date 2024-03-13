Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $11.95. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 6,986,018 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.