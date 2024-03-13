RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RLJ. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

