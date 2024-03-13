RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after buying an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,094,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,247,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ferguson by 92.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.32. The company had a trading volume of 728,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,563. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $217.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.56.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.