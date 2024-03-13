Roald Goethe Acquires 50,000 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,937.22).

Roald Goethe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Roald Goethe bought 50,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,343.37).

On Friday, December 22nd, Roald Goethe bought 50,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($23,702.75).

Tullow Oil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 26.62 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Tullow Oil plc has a 1 year low of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.94 ($0.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.66. The firm has a market cap of £385.99 million, a P/E ratio of -332.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

