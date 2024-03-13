Robert W. Baird Downgrades Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to Neutral

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.65.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

FIS stock opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.