Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Roche alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RHHBY

Roche Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. Roche has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 18.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 10.7% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.