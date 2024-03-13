Roth Capital Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EVgo in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EVgo’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

EVgo Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $802.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.50. EVgo has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,852 shares of company stock worth $229,525. Company insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EVgo by 1,862.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 232,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in EVgo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 180.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 175.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

