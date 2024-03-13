Roth Capital Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.38.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

