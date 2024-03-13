Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.71

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.71 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 22883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RYAN. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

