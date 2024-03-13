Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Decreased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 4.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $316,163,342 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.98. 2,117,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.79. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.21 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

